GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after Greer Fire Department responded to a house fire Wednesday morning.

According to the City of Greer, the fire started around 5:07 a.m. near the 100 block of Cosmos Lane.

Officials said companies were dispatched at 5:08 a.m. and arrived at the scene at 5:18 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews found a single-story home with smoke coming from the front of the home.

Crews worked in an offensive strategy, which included crews for fire attacks and a crew to conduct primary and secondary searches.

The fire was under control at 5:28 a.m.

The building was occupied at the time of the incident and no injuries were reported. CPW

responded to support crews with securing utilities.

Deputy Fire Chief Josh Holzheimer said, “The fire is currently being investigated by the

Fire Marshal’s Office, and at this time, the fire remains under investigation.”

Stay connected with 7NEWS for additional updates.