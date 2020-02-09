House severely damaged after fire in Easley

EASLEY, SC (WSPA) – Firefighters say a house in Easley suffered significant damage after a fire Saturday night.

The fire broke out at a home on Roper Street just after 8:00pm.

According to the Easley Fire Department, around a quarter of the building was on fire when firefighters first arrived.

The fire was brought under control in around 30 minutes, the fire department said.

Nobody was inside the house at the time of the fire and nobody was hurt.

“I am happy no one was injured and proud of our personnel for such a quick response,” said Easley Fire Department Interim Chief Brad Owen.

The fire remains under investigation by the Easley Fire Department Origin and Cause Team.