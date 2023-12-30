SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Home sales have been slowing nationwide, but the Spartanburg County market is stronger than most.

In 2020 the housing market was booming everywhere, Brian Hurry, a realtor at Coldwell Banker Caine in Spartanburg, said.

“During COVID it was just the unicorn years of real estate. There were 20 buyers for every for sale sign that we put in front of a house,” he said.

While the national market may have dropped sharply since then, Spartanburg county is cooling at a slower pace.

“Our market is slow like a lot, but we haven’t quite gone down in value or had as drastic a change as some other places in the us,” said Hurry.

That’s partly because Spartanburg is one of the areas where folks are moving.

“We’re having 20.6 people moving to Spartanburg everyday even this year in a tough economy people are moving here,” David Britt, Spartanburg County Councilman said.

Hurry said the population growth makes a big difference in home sales. But it’s not benefiting everyone looking to sell.

“When we do the research and we look at what’s for sale and what’s under contract what has sold, 45% of our home sales have been new construction,” he said.

New construction can be tough competition for existing sellers.

“They have either priced their homes well, given you incentives on an interest rate, helped you with closing costs,” Hurry said. “So how’s that impacted the market, it’s made it harder for someone that has a house to compete against them to sell because they can’t offer as many incentives as a builder.”

But as the population continues to grow Britt said these developments are needed.

“There are 5,000 homes in Woodruff right now under construction,” Britt said. “If there wasn’t a need for all this housing whether its single family multi family townhomes trust me those developers would not be building.”

Hurry said there are nearly 1,500 listings and more than 700 pending sales in the county. The average home price in the county is $300,000.

Hurry said if your seller the best thing to do in this market is:

List your house based on what other homes are selling for right now, not based on what a neighbor sold for a couple of months ago or what you saw in the past

Offer incentives

Pay a fair compensation to the buyer agent selling your house

Hurry said buyers first need to decide what type of home you want to buy.

“Almost half of the sales are new construction and new construction is only going to give you those incentives when you use their lender so really you need to decide if your buying new construction or existing,” he said.

If you choose existing, you need to be prequalified.