PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Pickens County Library System is giving residents a chance to have their artwork preserved and shared with visitors to the county libraries.

The library system is hosting its annual bookmark contest, which takes the best artwork or photo taken by local students and residents and turns it into bookmarks which are given out to library visitors over the next year.

The contest is divided into categories for children in third grade and younger, middle school students, high school students and adults. Each category will have a grand prize winner.

The contest is open to all residents of Pickens County.

For details, including submission guidelines and where to submit your work, visit the Pickens County Library System online.