GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Neighbors tired of people speeding down their streets can take action with the help of the City of Greenville.

“I’m afraid that someone’s pet or unfortunately a child is gonna get hit. I truly it’s a matter of time.”

Take Julie Jenkins for example.

She said she is sick of seeing cars fly past her house in downtown Greenville.

“I can see how fast they go right in front of my window,” Jenkins told 7NEWS. “And I just was afraid that someone was gonna get hit, especially the kids who really aren’t paying attention.”

So she turned to the city for help.

That’s when they told her about Greenville’s Traffic Calming Program.

It starts with a letter of interest, then an application.

Followed by an application is a petition, which needs signatures from at least 50% of the homes in your study area.

Then, a meeting is scheduled.

“And once that step is crossed, you kind of get into a more detailed study where we, we look at the traffic volumes and look at the speed,” Greenville’s Director of Engineerings Services, Clint Link, said. “We provide that information to the neighborhood and work with them through a process of selecting appropriate measures for how they can safely calm the traffic in the neighborhoods.”

Link told 7NEWS that most neighborhoods get speed humps installed.

“We also do landscape islands curve extensions. We can look at things like making the road narrower in some places, just kind of constrain the road a little bit just to slow cars down,” said Link.

Lastly, neighbors then vote on which measure to take.

Once a vote is finalized, that’s when the public works department comes and implements your chosen traffic calming measure, which is completely funded by the city.

Link said this program has been around for years and is very successful.

Greenville City Councilman John DeWorken said the city has to respond to the growth in the area with strategy.

“Don’t allow growth to suffocate the people who are living here,” he told 7NEWS.

He added that boils down to traffic mitigation.

“Make sure that we’re slowing speeders down, that we’re able to get our kids grew up across the street safely to school and parks,” DeWorken said. “Moms and dads and strollers, people walking, runners making sure that they all can traverse our streets, whether the crossing or walking on them safely.”

That means making sure neighbors’ needs are met.

Jenkins tells 7NEWS she couldn’t generate enough support to complete the petition needed, but she is hopeful that something can be done in the future to make her street safer.

We reached out to Councilman John DeWorken regarding to Jenkins’ concerns, he said the city council is actively working with neighbors to figure out the best way to implement slowing measures along Ashley Avenue.

The processes, however, vary depending on where you live in the upstate.

