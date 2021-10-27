How to find your sample ballot prior to election day

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Election day is just around the corner and since there are no major state or federal races happening you may not thinking about Tuesday’s ballot quite yet.

When you pick up your ballot on Tuesday you’ll mainly be voting for municipal seats and elected fire district positions.

“You’re not covered by a fire district that’s having an election or you don’t live in a municipality then there’s no sample ballot for you to look at,” Greenville County Director of Elections Conway Belangia said.

He said these elections have historically low turnout and some people won’t even have a race to vote in.

“You can go there and look at your sample ballot if you have something to vote on,” he said.

The easiest way to do this is head to scvotes.org and enter your information. But, if you live in a fire district, then you’ll need to check your info elsewhere.

“So you need to sort of look and check the Greenville County website to see where you need to vote,” Belangia said.

Belangia said everyone should also double check their voting locations.

“We did mail out notices to all of the voters in municipalities where their polling place has been changed,” he said.

But, if you want to vote early on an absentee ballot that’s an option too.

“Absentee voting is taking place here at County Square for anybody voting in Greenville County for any of those options,” Belangia said.

The last thing you should know, grab a mask just in case your polling place is still requiring it.

“Some locations some of the places we’re using require masks to be in their building. It is going to be a lot of the same as far as the COVID-19 that they saw in November 2020,” Belangia said.

Absentee voting continues Thursday, Friday, and Monday. Polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.