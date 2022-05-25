SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – With gas prices more than $4 per gallon, many people are looking for ways to stretch their dollar and fuel.

“I’m paying $4-and-some-change, and it’s just overrated,” driver Carlos Makins said.

Whether you’re filling up once a week or once a month, recent prices have likely impacted your pockets.

“I use the little coupons that the Spinx has that they offer, but that’s about all you can get,” Makins explained. “It’s not enough to be able to keep up with the gas prices.”

Josh Bryant told 7NEWS he does the same thing.

“I shop at Spinx and build those points up,” Bryant explained.

He said he doesn’t have to drive far for work, but he still avoids taking his truck on the road.

“Very rarely now…” Bryant said. “Considering the gas prices.”

Keenan’s Automotive Owner Tony Keenan said taking care of your car can help to get the most out of each tank of gas.

“If it’s got a fuel filter, keep your fuel filter changed regularly,” Keenan explained. “And if your check engine light comes on, be sure to get it checked because it could be a bad plug, a bad coil, or a bad injector, and that will cause bad gas mileage.”

Keenan said to focus on your fuel injectors and make sure they’re not clogged. One product he said can help is fuel injector cleaner.

“It says every fill up, but I would go maybe every two to three fill ups,” Keenan added. “It’s good for injectors. It keeps the carbon off the injectors.”

If your fuel injector is not spraying the right amount of fuel into the engine, Keenan said, you can get bad fuel mileage.

“This is a great product here; this is Seafoam,” Keenan said. “It basically does the same thing. It cleans injectors. If you’ve got a carburetor, it keeps the carburetor clean. And it keeps some of the moisture out of the system.”

Keenan said throttle body and air intake cleaner can also help. All of these products can be found at your local automotive shop.

Dr. Benjamin Lawler is an expert in fuel economy at Clemson’s International Center for Automotive Research, or I-CAR.

Dr. Lawler said no matter what you do to save on gas, nothing compares to your driving styles and habits. He suggested to drive more cautiously.

He added drivers should keep tires filled with the right amount of air to help with fuel efficiency. He also said the type of tires you have on your car can also factor into your fuel economy. For instance, performance tires will have a negative impact on your mileage, while high efficiency tires will help.

“You could probably increase your fuel economy, so that means stretch out a tank of gas, by at least 20-percent if not more,” said Dr. Lawler.

Lastly, Dr. Lawler said if you’re in the market and can afford it, a hybrid car is a good way to save on fuel.