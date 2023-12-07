(WSPA) – There is a new test people can take to estimate how likely they are to develop dementia or suffer a stroke in their lifetime.

According to Dr. Cedrek McFadden, a board certified surgeon, the new 21-question test gives users a “Brain Care Score” based on their responses.

“This is a new 21 point scoring system that gives you your risk of developing dementia or having a stroke in your lifetime,” said Dr. McFadden.

The higher a person’s score is, the lower their risk of developing dementia or having a stroke.

The test considers multiple components of personal health: lifestyle, physical and social/emotional health factors. It also asks questions about weight, blood pressure, diabetes history, cholesterol, exercise and how well one sleeps.

The highest score possible is a 21.

According to Dr. McFadden, in the United States 1 in 7 people has dementia, and every four minutes, someone dies of stroke.

“If you are over 40 and have a family history of dementia this is a conversation you need to have with your doctor. This is information you can bring to your doctor,” he said.

You can get your score by clicking here.