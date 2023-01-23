EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Captain Kimberly Hampton Memorial Library in Easley is the place to be if you are looking to volunteer.

The library will hold its second volunteer fair on Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon.

Fifteen nonprofits will be there looking for potential helpers and answering questions anyone may have.

Organizers said volunteering is a great way to learn what nonprofits in the community do and how you can help.

Foothills Playhouse is looking for several volunteers for their six shows throughout the calendar year.

United Way of Pickens County has several programs throughout the year and one timely one is their VITA program that files your taxes for free.

There will be a wide range of nonprofits to choose from:

Pickens County Library System

Pickens County Humane Society

YMCA

Habitat for Humanity

Samaritan Health Clinic

Pickens County Advocacy Center

United Christian Ministries

United Way of Pickens County

Meals on Wheels

American Red Cross

5 Point Food Pantry

Clemson Community Care

The YMCA has a great program that matches mentors with students in Pickens County to spend 30 minutes once a week with their student.

They need volunteers for their mentoring program because it makes such an impact on students that need someone there for them.