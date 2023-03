ORLANDO, FL. (WSPA) – Furman will play in the second round of March Madness on Saturday.

Furman pulled an upset against Virginia with a 68-67 win in the first round on Thursday to advance to the round of 32.

Now, Furman will take on San Diego State in the second round at 12:10 p.m. on 7WSPA.

VIDEO ABOVE: Fans react to Furman winning the in the first round of March Madness.