How virtual doctor visits have changed healthcare

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- While virtual doctor visits aren’t new, the pandemic has made them way more popular.

However, the question is how effective these visits actually are.

COVID-19 has changed the way people relate, a lot of times putting technology in the place where there would normally be an in-person interaction.

Healthcare is especially seeing this change.

More and more folks are now depending on computers and phones to meet with their doctors.

Physician at Spartanburg Regional Healthcare, Chris Lombardozzie says, “A lot of things that have happened in regard to telemedicine probably would’ve happened anyway, but were accelerated by the pandemic.”

Fourth year medical student, Dory Askins, sys even their curriculum has changed to meet this new standard.

“One of our tests to pass the rotation at the end actually ended up being a virtual doctor visit, so we actually got tested on our skills to conduct a virtual patient interview,” Askins said.

However, telehealth raises some questions on how reliable it is.

Some wonder if a doctor can actually tell how sick a patient is feeling.

However, Lombardozzie say he wants to put people’s mind at ease.

“We have found that we can still deliver the same really high quality,” Lombardozzie said. “I think it’s really important to say, we’ve made it so much more convenient for people and of course in the era of a pandemic, we’ve been able to do it safely.”

Before the pandemic, Spartanburg Regional was doing a few hundred telehealth visits, but now, that number is about 10,000.

He says the virtual trend might be here to stay.

“It’s not just emergency services,” Lombardozzie said. “Now you’re starting to see an expansion of telemedicine to rural areas so for folks who might have to drive an hour or two to get to their local hospital or their local doctor’s office, now they don’t have to do that.”

Another doctor 7 News spoke to in the Upstate said one obstacle they’re having to overcome is people who don’t have access to the internet and folks who aren’t as good with technology but they’re working to accommodate those people.