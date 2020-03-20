Hub City Farmers’ Market to offer vouchers for workers impacted by COVID-19

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Hub City Farmers’ Market announced it will be offering market vouchers to those who have been impacted by the governor’s executive order.

Governor Henry McMaster issued an executive order Tuesday, ordering all restaurants and bars to close dine-in services.

HCFM said it does not want families to worry about how they will feed themselves or their families. To help, it will be offering $10 market vouchers for workers in the hospitality, food or beverage industries.

Those impacted must show a proof of employment to receive the voucher, according to HCFM. This could include a paycheck stub, a name tag or whatever else you might have. For more information on about the proof of employment, email Heather at hraines@hubcityfm.org.

The Winter Market will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at Northside Harvest Park, located at 498 Howard Street in Spartanburg.

HCFM would like to remind everyone to wash their hands and practice social distancing (a 6′ distance) while attending the market. It has also asked for people to refrain from touching anything at the vendors’ booths.

HCFM said vendors will be wearing gloves and following guidelines set by the CDC and the Farmers’ Market Coalition.

Farmers’ markets, like grocery stores, are classified as essential businesses.

To help keep the market safe and healthy, HCFM has asked for anyone who is sick not to attend.

HCFM will also be offering live virtual activities for kids around noon everyday on Facebook, while the kids are home from school.

On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, there will be story-time book readings. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, there will be virtual learning activities.

For more information, visit HCFM’s Facebook page or website.