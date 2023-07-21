SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Great news book lovers, Hub City Press has received a grant from the Amazon Literary Partnership.

The non-profit has an independent press and an independent book store, The Hub City Bookstore. Their published books focus on an inclusive list of books from the south.

Publisher Meg Reid said the grant will help them promote their books, pay writers and cover artists, and help with funds for the nuts and bolts.

Reid said they try to capture the entire span of diversity in the south.

“Being recognized by larger organizations like this, being the only organization in South Carolina to be recognized, it’s really gratifying,” said Reid. “It reinstates what we’re doing is important and has a national impact.”

Reid said they publish 8 to 10 books a year.

She anticipates the funds will be coming this summer.