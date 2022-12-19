SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County home has the Christmas spirit on full display.

The Christmas House, located on Foster Road just north of Inman, is decorated with about 135,000 lights.

Bill and Sandra Montgomery make the magic happen each year.

The attraction was started by Sandra Montgomery’s parents in 1973 to give back to the community.

The couple said people have come from as far as Florida to see the lights.

“They’re really going to like what we’ve got planned,” said Bill Montgomery. “There’s a Frozen scene which has been here for five years. That’s going to be totally revamped and people are going to love next year, I can tell you that. They love it now, but it’s going to be great next year.”

The displays are free to the public and there is a donation box for those who wish to help pay the bills.

It is open 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. every night through New Year’s.