GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said human remains were found behind a home Tuesday after receiving an anonymous tip.

According to the coroner’s office, residents who live nearby said they found a bone.

The coroner’s office found more bones behind the home and said that they have been there for a while.

The coroner’s office and Greenville Police Department continue their investigation.

