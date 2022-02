Editor’s Note: The road name has been changed.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are conducting an investigation as a result of human remains being found Saturday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, while conducting a ground search for a missing person, unidentified human remains were located in the wooded area of the 2400 block of New Easley Highway.

Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.