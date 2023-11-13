GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of where a body found on the side of the road.

According to the sheriff’s office, at around 5:23 p.m., Greenville County deputies were informed by a passerby a body had been seen down an embankment near White Horse Road and Old White Horse Road.

Deputies searched the area and later found the remains of a person. It is not known if the person is male or female, or how they got there.

The investigation is still in its early stages. We will update this story as more information becomes available.