GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said human remains were found Tuesday in a wooded area off of Huckleberry Ridge.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the remains were found at about 6:30 p.m. in a wooded area off of Huckleberry Ridge and Lake Circle Drive.

The remains have not been identified at this time.

The sheriff’s office and the coroner’s office will continue to investigate.