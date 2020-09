GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies and the coroner’s office are investigating after human remains were found in Greenville County Friday afternoon.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the remains were found by a person walking near a wooded area along Arch Street around 4:15pm.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office is also responding to the scene.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.