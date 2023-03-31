OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials say human remains found on Wednesday in Oconee County have been identified as a woman who has been missing for more than a month.

The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said on Friday the remains belonged to Tonya Marie Cannon, 33, of Salem.

The coroner’s office said it made the determination using x-rays of Cannon’s head, which revealed dental fillings Cannon was known to have, matching clothing found with the remains with what she was last seen wearing and by matching a partial tattoo.

Cannon was reported missing in February. She was last seen on February 6 at her home. She was reported missing five days later.

The coroner’s office said there was no evidence of fatal injuries observed in Cannon’s autopsy. Her cause and manner of death remain under investigation.