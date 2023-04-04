GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An event to bring awareness to human trafficking will be held Tuesday morning in Greenville.

The symposium will be held from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Organizers said Charlotte and Atlanta have high rates of human trafficking and G4reenville is right on the I-85 Corridor.

In fact, Greenville and Spartanburg were among the top five counties for human trafficking in South Carolina in 2022.

So how can you spot signs of it happening?

“The biggest thing is just the feeling that something isn’t right. Controlling, abusive relationships. A lot of crossovers with red flags in domestic violence especially in sex trafficking,” said event organizer Jessica Weingartner. “People that aren’t able to speak for themselves, don’t have control over their money or ID, any signs that they’re being controlled or manipulated or unable to leave the situation that they’re in.”

The event is free. You’re encouraged to register but it’s not required.