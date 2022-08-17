Coleman, a six-week-old shepherd-hound mix, was put up for adoption at the Greenville Humane Society Wednesday.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Coleman, a six-week-old shepherd-hound mix, was put up for adoption at the Greenville Humane Society Wednesday.

“He’s been doing great here,” said Rachel Delport, the CEO of the Greenville Humane Society. “As soon as he got here, he got lots of treats, cuddles, and toys.”

Last week, Coleman was found in a dumpster in Spartanburg County. The Environmental Enforcement Department is trying to find out who left him there. As of Wednesday, the department said there were no updates on the investigation.

“If somebody hasn’t seen this puppy or heard it, and animal control hadn’t come to rescue it, there’s no way it could survive,” explained Angel Cox, the CEO of the Spartanburg Humane Society.

Both the Greenville and Spartanburg Humane Societies are full. Cox said the Spartanburg Humane Society has a waitlist to surrender an animal. As of right now, there are 135 names on it.

“The first person who arrives at the Spartanburg Humane Society everyday drives around the parking lot just to make sure nothing is left,” explained Cox. “At least once a week, sometimes more than that, we have an animal left with us. “

Cox and Delport explained there are a number of reasons why animals are being abandoned.

“People fail to spay and neuter so we have hundreds and hundreds of unwanted dogs,” said Cox.

“Post-COVID, you’re seeing a lot more animals entering into the shelter world,” added Delport. “You see a lot of people who were at home. They had more time. They wanted to foster and adopt. That was so great. But, I think they’re starting to hit some struggles of going into the real world and their job, and realizing they don’t have the time and necessities to take care of this animal.”

With costs going up, they said some people can no longer afford to care for their pets.

“If you can’t provide for that animal, let’s find a good alternative and find that animal the best home possible,” said Delport.

The Greenville and Spartanburg Humane Societies encourage people to call them if they can no longer take care of their animals. They also suggest reaching out to family and friends.