GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA)- The Humane Society of Greenwood is celebrating the Halloween season and the end of ‘Adopt a shelter dog’ month with its latest promotion.

The humane society has been running promotions all month that include day-themed adoption specials such as ‘Feline Friday’ and ‘Love A Bull Thursday’ for free adoptions of pit bulls.

The specials run through November 5 where if you bring a Halloween costume for a pet, adoption fees are waived.

Registration for a free vaccine and microchip clinic begins at 7 a.m. Vaccines run from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Dixie Walker Self Spay and Neuter Clinic at 2820 Airport Road in Greenwood.

You can reach the Humane Society of Greenwood at 864-223-2498. Adoptions start at noon this week only. Visit them at 2820 Airport Road Greenwood, S.C.

Candy will also be handed out on Halloween from 3 p.m.- 5 p.m.