GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Thursday night Ambassador Nikki Haley held her first rally in the Upstate since announcing her run for president.

A packed room greeted the ambassador as she spoke at the Cannon Centre in Greer. She spoke about what the country has been through, where we’re at and what’s ahead. The event reportedly drew a crowd of 600 people.

Haley served as the Governor of South Carolina and as Ambassador for the United Nations. Now, she is running for president.

People sat shoulder to shoulder to listen to her speak.

“To hear Nikki’s position on various issues. I liked her as a Governor, I liked her at the UN, and I want to hear what she has to say,” said Dennis Camfield, who attended the rally.

Attendees said they wanted to know how she would address issues important to them, if she were elected president.

“I’m worried about the war in Ukraine and how that’s going to be handled, that’s for sure. I want to keep us safe and defeat Putin,” said Chris Allison.

“My biggest issue is the border; I think if we get that resolved it takes care of a lot of the other issues. Certainly, the economy is a big issue, as well,” said Camfield.

Haley touched on bills she passed in South Carolina and the work she did while serving as the U.S. ambassador in the United Nations. While there, she said she showed them what America was for and what it was against.

Haley said some ongoing issues in the country are: illegal immigrants, education, the county’s debt and inflation.

“I don’t need to tell you how bad things are, you feel it when you go to the grocery store, you see it in your kid’s schools, you know it when you talk to your friends,” she said.

For foreign policy, the former governor said if she’s elected, she will stop giving aid to any countries that, “hate America.”

She also talked about wars going on around the world.

“This is bigger than a war about Russia and Ukraine, this is a war for Freedom, and we have to win,” she said.

She said she wants to change the classroom.

“We will make sure every parent knows exactly what is being taught in the classroom.”

The ambassador also was vocal about crime in the country.

“When it comes to crime, that’s easy: Have the backs of your law enforcement,” she said.

“No more weak laws when it comes to law and order.”

Ambassador Haley said if elected, the first two priorities will be taking care of our veterans while building a strong army and becoming energy independent.