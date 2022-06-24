SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A candlelight vigil was held outside the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office Friday night in honor of Deputy Austin Aldridge.

There wasn’t a dry eye as hundreds came out to pay their respects for Deputy Aldridge. The vigil lasted around an hour, but the love and emotion showed Friday will continue on.

“When I heard about it, my heart just sank. When I realized he’s just a boy,” said Pat Terry, who attended the vigil.

“It just hits home and it’s not right, this kid didn’t deserve it,” said Jonathan Parris, who attended the vigil.

Hundreds clutching on to their candles as respects were paid for the fallen hero.

“I think that allows people to come and share the grief, the joy that he had in learning that he was a father. And even though it’s so sad, his wife had the joy of seeing his face, Sunday, when she told him they were going to be parents,” said Terry.

Deputy Austin Aldridge was honored outside of the Sheriff’s office as the community thanked him for his heroic service.

“It’s so sad, it just makes you want to fall over and weep,” said Terry.

Jason Brackins helped organize the vigil.

“Seeing the hurt and the pain they’re going through after losing a brother, I just wanted to do something, like I said, to help them understand that this community loves them, supports them,” said Brackins.

The men and women in uniform, family, friends and children all gathered around Deputy Aldridge’s patrol car.

“They put their lives on the line for us and why can’t we show them our support?” said Terry.

Honoring the 25-year-old deputy whose life was taken trying to save others.

“He is a hero, he is a hero,” said Terry.

Those 7NEWS spoke with said Deputy Aldridge will never be forgotten.

A funeral for Aldridge will be held Sunday afternoon at The Church at the Mill on Anderson Mill Road.