Hundreds drop off donations at Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office for Kentucky tornado relief efforts

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — A truck of supplies is leaving the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and heading to Kentucky to help tornado victims Friday night.

“This is just an outpouring of love from the community,” said associate chaplain Gerry Distefano.

Bottled water, food, new clothes, and hygiene items are just some of the things piled up outside of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s office.

“The Sheriff laid out a call and asked that we could help our fellow citizens in Kentucky,” said Distefano.

He said the support is overwhelming.

“The community has just responded in such a manner, it’s amazing. We’ve already sent out a 55-foot trailer full going up that way, and this is probably getting ready to fill our second trailer,” said Distefano.

It’s helping strangers hundreds of miles away, in Kentucky.

“I just feel their pain,” said Janet Lowe, who dropped off donations on Friday morning.

Last week, a tornado destroyed homes and businesses across Kentucky.

“I’m originally from Missouri, but we’ve been here for 34 years, been through several tornadoes, and I know how it feels,” said Lowe.

Distefano said this is a way for people to show they care.

“They have nothing, they’ve lost everything, a majority of these people, and we’re just blessed to be able to provide this for them,” said Distefano.

People can drop off items at the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday until 6 p.m.

These items are accepted: