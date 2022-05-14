GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Greenville Saturday to call for abortion rights to be protected.

The demonstration was one of many protests held nationwide after a draft Supreme Court opinion was leaked suggesting the Roe v. Wade decision would be overturned.

“We’re telling the Supreme Court that they must really focus on the Constitution of the United States, and that girls want to have ‘FUN’damnetal rights,” said State Sen. Karl Allen.

People of all ages gathered for the demonstration. They were joined by local and state leaders.

Many demonstrators held signs and lined up along Main Street as they chanted.

“I want people to know that, collectively, women and birthing people have the right to make choices for their own bodies,” said Timicia Grant, the lead organizer of Women’s March Greenville.

A group of anti-abortion advocates gathered on the opposite side of Main Street.

“We have to stand up for the rights of the unborn, and that does mean abolishing abortion,” said Jeremy Cristi.