Hundreds helped by Spartanburg County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County is continuing its partnership with local agencies to provide rent and utility assistance to those negatively impacted by COVID-19.

Hundreds of people have already been helped, however, the rental assistance program’s goal is to help even more.

“The Emergency Rental Assistance program is a US Treasury funded initiative, [the] goal is to help renters,” said Dominique Dawkins, Spartanburg County community services specialist.

The program, part of the American Rescue Plan, is aiding struggling families during the pandemic.

“The program has been well received by our county community. To date, we have assisted over 3,500 people and 1,400 households, including ten [county] employees,” said Dawkins. “We have assisted over $6 million in funding and so the program has, again, been very well received by our county community.”

According to the county, the first round of the assistance program has exhausted 90% of the available money for the area’s residents. Now, the program is working with an additional $2.7 million, made available through federal funding.

“We assist about 250 households a month, currently, right now with funding. It’s a continual everyday process just to make sure that we are assisting the folks that need to be assisted,” said Dawkins. “We are actually in the process of getting ready to administer the second round of funding now.”

“As our department, we realize and recognize that folks have been impacted negatively by COVID. COVID has touched all of our homes in some way, some form, whether that’s at work, or at home again, and so we just want to make sure that our residents know that there is funding out there for them who rent.”

Spartanburg County resident Stefni Crawford is one resident who has found a beacon of hope through the assistance program.

“We were really coming in on hard times paying our rent and we found out about the program in January and it has absolutely made a huge impact on our lives and helped us with our livelihood and help us to pay so many of our other bills that we wouldn’t be able to pay otherwise by helping us pay our rent,” said Crawford.

She explained to 7News how, one year ago, she took the challenging first step of reaching out for help. She said it was a step that greatly impacted her life.

“I don’t know where we would be today, had we not had this program. We would be homeless, so yea it has greatly, greatly impacted our lives,” said Crawford.

To be eligible for assistance, you must have either qualified for unemployment benefits, experienced a reduction in income, or experienced other financial hardships due to the pandemic.

“They have to be a renter, and rent within the county. The second piece of requirement that is needed for the program to assure eligibility is being impacted by COVID,” explained Dawkins. “We want to make sure that the folks that are in need of assistance, that their household income is not more than 80% of our area’s median income. If it’s a household of four, it can’t be over $54,300.”

You may also be eligible if your household is at risk of homelessness or you already live in a unsafe or unstable housing situation. Examples of this could include staying at a hotel, being at risk of eviction, or staying on a relative’s couch.

To apply for assistance, contact one of Spartanburg County’s partners:

Middle Tyger Community Center, Lyman – (864) 439-7760

The Haven Community Solutions, Spartanburg – (864) 582-6737

Upstate Family Resource Center, Boiling Springs – (864) 578-1379

You can also visit spartanburgcounty.org.