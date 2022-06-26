GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Hundreds of people gathered for an abortion rights rally in downtown Greenville following the Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“We can’t let them continue to push their agenda when a majority of the country does not agree with this decision,” said Olivia Mason.

“We can’t let that happen because there are so many different reasons someone needs or wants an abortion,” added Jamari Goudy.

Rachel Kepley took her two sons to the rally.

“I hope they learn that the rights of women matter,” said Rachel Kepley. “Women deserve equal rights. They deserve the rights to their body and the choices that revolve around their body.”

In 2021, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed a bill outlawing abortions after six weeks. The law is being challenged in the courts but is expected to go into effect due to the Supreme Court’s ruling.

“We’re out here to let them know we’re not going to stand for it,” said Mason.

Just across the street, a pro-life group formed.

“In our opinion, it shouldn’t be a right to abort a perfectly normal human child that has a right to life just like any other person does,” said Reilly Pilgrim.

“I’m very happy for what happened,” added Anna Niepke. “As much as I’d like to celebrate the victory, I know there’s work that needs to be done. This is just a step in the right direction.”

Tensions grew when people got into the street and tried to cross to the other side, Greenville Police said. One person was initially arrested. Officers said other protesters began interfering and were taken into custody as well. In total, six people were arrested and are facing charges. Police said the incident will be reviewed.