PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) — Hundreds of children headed to Pickens’ Main Street Tuesday eager to trick-or-treat.

A portion of the street was blocked off, allowing kids to roam to different stands to get candy.

“Main Street Pickens is so quaint,” Debbie Gravely, the city’s events director, said. “The businesses participate. It’s just been loads of fun so we’re really excited.”

It was a community-wide event with police officers, firefighters, city leaders and a local bass fishing team handing out candy.

“We’ve had a lot of people come and had a lot of different costumes,” Garrett Adcox, a member of the Pickens Blue Flame Bass Fishing Team, said. “It’s been awesome.”

Costumes ranged from dinosaurs, Barbie, Spider-Man and the Grim Reaper. No matter the costume, children left with bags full of candy by the end of the night.

“It has been the highlight of Pickens,” Gravely said.