EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Easley Combined Utilities said hundreds of their customers are experiencing a power outage Saturday afternoon.

According to their outage map, over 700 people are without power. The outage is from Althea Street to Muirfield Drive.

The utility company said crews are looking for the cause of the outage. The power outage started around 3:28 p.m, however, they did not know an estimated time of restoration.

To report an outage, call (864) 859-4013.