Hungry to Help campaign looking for new donors in May

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Loaves and Fishes in Greenville is challenging people that can give food and nonperishable food items to do so during the month of May.

Items like boxes mac and cheese, single serving size fruit cups, oatmeal, stew and cereal bars will help the organization serve homeless and the transient population.

Their campaign is called Hungry to Help and lasts May 1 – May 31.

Loaves and Fishes is hoping to find 200 new donors through the campaign.

Executive Director Tessa May said you can have groceries delivered using a service or Amazon, drop off nonperishable items in their parking lot or give financially through their website.

For more information about the Hungry to Help campaign, click here.

Loaves and Fishes is located at 25 Woods Lake Road, Suite 810, in Greenville. They can be reached by calling (864) 232-3595.