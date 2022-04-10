TRYON, N.C. (WSPA) – A highway will be close for two days in Tryon for road work.

According to the Town of Tryon, US Hwy 176 will be closed to traffic from April 11 through April 12 by the North Carolina Department of Transportation while a large pipe is installed under the roadway.

The roadwork will be in the 3000 block of US Hwy 176, just before Caro-Mi Restaurant, where the mudslides took place in 2018, officials said.

Town officials said make plans now for an alternate route of travel, as it will significantly affect traffic.