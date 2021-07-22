Hydraulic fluid spills into Catawba River after factory fire in McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL CO., NC (WSPA) – A fire at a plywood factory in McDowell County resulted in hydraulic fluid spilling into the Catawba River.

According to McDowell County Emergency Management, the fire happened at Columbia Forest Products on Columbia Carolina Road near Old Fort.

Emergency management said crews are working to contain the spill at the Resistoflex Road bridge near Marion.

Multiple fire departments from McDowell County along with the Asheville Fire Department’s Regional Hazmat Response Team are at the scene.

North Carolina Emergency Management along with the North Carolina Division of Water Resources are also assisting.