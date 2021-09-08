I-25 E to close in parts of Buncombe & Henderson counties for construction

HENDERSON CO., NC (WSPA) – Eastbound lanes of Interstate 26 in portions of Henderson County and Buncombe County will be closed Wednesday and Thursday nights.

I-26 eastbound will be closed between Long Shoals Road (Exit 37) and U.S. 25 Business (Exit 44) beginning around 8:00pm each night for construction.

Traffic will be diverted on to Long Shoals Road to Hendersonville Road then back to I-26.

The interstate will reopen no later than 6:00am.

Construction work includes paving and preparations for a lane shift along I-26 which will occur Thursday night.

