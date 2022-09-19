ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced planned closures along Interstate 26 East Monday.

One section of I-26 East is planned to be closed Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The closures will be from exits 40-44. Drivers will be detoured from I-26 at exit 40 (N.C. 280), heading east to U.S. 25 (Hendersonville Road) to access I-26 at exit 44.

According to NCDOT, the Integrated Corridor Management System will hold green lights longer to accommodate the additional traffic on the detour routes.

Transportation officials remind drivers to slow down, obey all posted signs and remain alert while driving in works zones.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.