I-26 to be detoured in Henderson Co. for bridge demolition

HENDERSON CO., NC (WSPA) – Portions of Interstate 26 will be detoured nightly in Henderson County as crews demolish a bridge.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, a contractor will be removing the old bridge over I-26 at Clear Creek Road.

I-26 westbound will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday nights beginning at 8:00pm from US 64 (Exit 49) to US 25 Business (Exit 44).

Drivers will be detoured on to US 64 to US 25 (Asheville Highway) to rejoin the interstate.

I-26 eastbound will be closed from Sunday night through Tuesday night from US 25 Business (Exit 44) to US 64 (Exit 49).

Drivers will be detoured on to Asheville Highway (Exit 44) to US 176 then to Upward Road to rejoin I-26 at Exit 53.

NCDOT said traffic lights will be adjusted to provide longer green lights along the route.

The new bridge at Clear Creek Road was installed as part of the I-26 widening project.

Another bridge, at Brookside Camp Road, is scheduled to be removed beginning May 3, according to the NCDOT.