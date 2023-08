SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A lane of Interstate 26 westbound was closed for repairs Thursday in Spartanburg County.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation said crews have closed the right lane of I-26 on the bridge over the North Tyger River at mile marker 31.5 near Morris Bridge Road.

Crews are working to make repairs to the bridge.

The SCDOT did not give a timeline for how long repairs would take.