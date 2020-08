GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Interstate 385 southbound will be detoured each night from Tuesday through Friday at I-85 as part of the Gateway Project.

I-385 will be closed from 9:00pm through 6:00am beginning Tuesday and continuing nightly through Friday.

The closure will allow crews to perform latex concrete paving on the bridge.

Drivers will be detoured to Exit 35 and will follow signs to continue to I-385 southbound.

Motorists are asked to use caution and be mindful of workers in the area.