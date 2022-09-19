SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Some Upstate business owners said construction from the Interstate 85 widening project is impacting their sales.

“It’s been a difficult summer for sure,” said Abbott.

Sheila Abbott owns Sheila’s Unique Gifts, Art, & Antiques on Bud Arthur Bridge Road. She said since the spring, the road has been under construction, during her busiest times of year.

“It’s very confusing for people. Some come and they’ll come to the barriers and turn around, and not come, especially if they’re from out of town,” said Abbott.

Abbott said the road work, off exit 83, is making it harder for customers to find her shop.

“Before, you just exited right off into the parking lot and it was very accessible to people and very easy. A whole lot easier than it is now, it’s very difficult now,” said Abbott.

This construction is part of the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s efforts to widen I-85 from mile marker 77 to the North Carolina state line.

Crews are also reconstructing some interchanges, including at exit 83.

While Bud Arthur Bridge Road is still open to traffic, Abbott said it’s hurting sales.

“It is not having customers coming in because with the traffic and they way they’ve got the highway outside, working on it, fixing the exit, which I know it has to be done, it’s hard for people to get to me,” said Abbott.

Her store has stayed open, but nearby businesses temporarily closed because of the construction. Abbott said this is peak season, but now, she’s having to find other ways to pay the bills.

“I’m usually very busy this time of year and so to compensate for not having the customers, I’m having to do events like some of the holiday festivals and stuff like that,” said Abbott.

Leaders with the DOT said Bud Arthur Bridge Road should repaved by Thanksgiving.