I-85 Exit 83 SB ramp to close Sunday night

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Exit 83 Southbound ramp along Interstate 85 will be closed Sunday night due to construction.

The construction is part of the I-85 widening project, and the Exit 83 SB ramp to SC 110 will be closed to complete concrete paving in the area. The project is expected to last up to three months.

A news release provided the following details regarding the detour:

“To access SC 110 from I 85 southbound, traffic will be detoured to Exit 87, straight across Green River Road, right on Webber Road, right on Swofford Drive, left on Mt Olive to SC 110. This detour should be in place no longer than 90 days when the permanent ramps will open to traffic.”

Below is a map of the detour route. You can find more information at www.85Widening.com.