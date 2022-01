CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash Tuesday afternoon along Interstate 85 northbound in Cherokee County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 4:11 p.m. at mile marker 98.

Traffic is being detoured at exit 96 to Highway 18 then to Highway 329 and US-29 to Blacksburg. Traffic will then head back to I-85 northbound via Highway 5.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.