GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The northbound exit ramp from Interstate 85 to Pelham Road will be closed Monday night for bridge construction.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the offramp will be close from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Traffic will be detoured to Exit 56 (Highway 14) then back to I-85 southbound to exit at Pelham Road.