SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced Friday that a traffic shift on I-85 northbound between Spartanburg and Cowpens will develop another major milestone in their interstate project.

Officials said two brand new lanes will connect directly with the exit ramps at exits 80 and 83, which will open up six miles of new roadway northbound between mile markers 80 and 86.

Traffic will be shifted from the current travel configuration beginning overnight Saturday, officials said. The two northbound lanes will move onto the brand-new road surface in the outside northbound lanes.

The SCDOT said traffic was previously traveling northbound in the southbound lanes while work took place on the northbound side.

Drivers in the area should slow down and stay alert for crews working along the roadway, according to officials.

The majority of the I-85 widening project is expected to be finished and open to traffic by the end of 2024.