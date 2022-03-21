CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation is continuing the process of widening portions of I-85 through Spartanburg and Cherokee counties.

According to SCDOT, the next step of the project includes shifting a portion of the Northbound lanes.

Upstate drivers traveling on Interstate 85 Northbound between exits 80 through 86 will now see a new traffic pattern.

“You are going to see a little change out here and that’s going to be in place until the end of 2023,” said Andrew Leaphart, Chief Engineer for Operations with the SCDOT.

On Saturday, all Northbound traffic lanes shifted onto the Southbound side of the interstate.

“What you see in the middle, that is the final and permanent barrier wall that will be there at the end of the job,” explained Leaphart. “So, we have moved everyone onto the Southbound side of that. There is a temporary barrier in the middle and then there are two lanes for Southbound and two lanes Northbound.”

According to SCDOT, the new configuration will temporarily close the entrance ramps on I-85 NB at exits 80 and 83. It will also impact the exit ramp at I-85 NB exit 83.

To view detours, click here.

“Folks will see very little change. They are going to have the two lanes that they’ve had for a long time out there on 85. We are just moving them over to a different side of the road to open up the other area for work,” explained Leaphart.

7 NEWS spoke with several Upstate drivers on Monday afternoon like Larry Byers. He said he has endured the work over the years on I-85 and is excited for change.

“It’s all good,” Byers said with a laugh.

Once the project is complete, the Department of Transportation said it will feature a brand-new modern interstate with more room for commuters.

“We have seen great progress in these past few months. The traffic chutes have been eliminated, which was a major concern we heard up there,” said Leaphart. “We are also replacing and upgrading a lot of the bridges in that area and interchanges there. It’s to provide that section of 85 with a modern, world-class interstate system.”

As the construction continues, SCDOT urges drivers to use extra caution while on the roads.

“One thing that we always stress in these is that this is an active construction zone and we urge folks to obey the signs out there,” said Leaphart. “Follow the signs through this transition, please obey the speed limits, and watch for those workers who are out there.”

The SCDOT said the lane shift portion of the project is expected to last for several months. The entire widening project is expected to be complete in the Spring of 2024.

“We are going to get there,” said Leaphart. “Once we finally complete it I know everybody is going to be really happy.”