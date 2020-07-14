I-85 closed due to overturned tractor trailer, hazmat spill in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Interstate 85 northbound is closed in Anderson County just before exit 14 due to an overturned tractor trailer Monday night.

The crash happened shortly after 10:30pm near mile marker 13, according to Highway Patrol.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation reported a hazardous materials spill at the scene of the crash.

Highway Patrol is reporting injuries in the crash.

Detours have been set up around the crash:

Northbound detour at exit 11: Turn right on SC 24. Travel appoximately 1/4 mile and turn left to SC 187 and then back to I-85 NB.

Southbound detour at exit 14: Turn left on SC 187 to SC 24 where you will turn right and then back to I-85 SB.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.