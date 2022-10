GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville man won $200,000 while playing the South Carolina Education Lottery.

According to lottery officials, the man bought a Palmetto Cash 5 with Power-Up at the Sunoco Quick Mart at 1801 Laurens Rd. in Greenville in August.

“I almost had a heart attack,” he said of the big win.

The man said he’ll keep playing.

“It could happen again,” he said.