‘I have the ticket’: Upstate man wins $300,000 after buying lottery ticket

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate man was eating dinner when he saw that someone won $300,000 on the television.

He checked his ticket hoping for the same numbers on the television. “I have the ticket!” he screamed after checking his numbers. “I have the ticket!”

The Palmetto Cash 5 numbers 6, 12, 23, 30 and 33 that he picked at the S G Express on Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greenville were a perfect match to the numbers drawn on Feb. 4.

“I bought the ticket on a total whim,” he admitted.

The man said his goal is to purchase a house with the money.