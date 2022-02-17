“I have the ticket!” Upstate man wins $300,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – An Upstate man was surprised with a $300,000 jackpot playing the Palmetto Cash 5 lottery game.

The winner told lottery officials he saw that someone had won the jackpot and thought, “wouldn’t it be nice if I had that ticket.”

After checking his ticket, he was surprised to find out that he did have that winning ticket.

The winner told lottery officials that he screamed when he realized, “I have the ticket! I have the ticket!”

The ticket was purchased at the S G Express on Wade Hampton Boulevard.

The winning numbers of 6, 12, 23, 30, and 33 matched the numbers drawn on Friday, February 4.

Lottery officials said the winner plans to purchase a home with his winnings.

The odds of winning $300,000 in Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 1,405,438.