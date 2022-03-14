SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Spartanburg County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a homicide which left a woman dead.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a shooting incident at the Quail Pointe apartment complex Sunday afternoon.

“I heard about 20 or 30 shots,” said Sham Asalmos, a neighbor. “I just heard a bunch of shots. I got low. I had to. Then I came out to see what happened.”

The Spartanburg County Coroner said 21-year-old Paris Janai Kennedy died at the scene. Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting or if there are any suspects at this time.

“I don’t know how it happened or what happened. It’s something that doesn’t happen every day.”

Neighbors and business owners told 7NEWS they were shocked this happened in their community.

“There’s nothing but a bunch of kids here. It’s a good neighborhood.”

A representative from Quail Pointe apartments declined to provide a statement. She told 7NEWS she is waiting for more information from investigators before she can speak out.

The Spartanburg County Coroner said an autopsy was scheduled for Monday. He said the case has been classified as a homicide investigation.